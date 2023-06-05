Cause of ‘really weird’ PremiAir engine failure revealed

The cause of the “really weird” engine failure which beset PremiAir Racing’s Tim Slade at the Symmons Plains Supercars event has been revealed.

Slade sat sixth following the completion of the compulsory pit stop cycle in Race 12 when the #23 Nulon Camaro slowed dramatically with just over 10 laps remaining, with the South Australian pitting again but ultimately taking the chequered flag four laps down.

It had been thought that the failure arose from an over-rev which occurred when the gear lever tower broke in the preceding event of the season at Wanneroo, which is indeed true.

However, it is but part of the story.

A social media post from the team earlier today explains, “Sunday in Tasmania was one of high-octane twists and turns, a vivid reminder that even the most invincible Supercars have their Achilles’ heel.

“Our prized possession, the epitome of power and performance, had a brush with fate.

“A simple but integral part, a hose clamp, faltered, leading to the hose detaching from the water pump.

“This unexpected hiccup set off a chain reaction that caused the engine to lose its lifeblood – the coolant.

“The high-speed drama didn’t end there. As the temperature soared, our supercar’s engine, left to its fate, effectively cooked itself.

“What’s more, our pilot, Tim, being unaware of this unfolding catastrophe. A glitch in the dash system masked the warning signs, leaving Tim navigating through this storm blind.

“Despite these challenges, we’re undeterred and vow to learn and bounce back stronger from this event.

“Supercar driving isn’t just about the thrill but also understanding and respecting the technology that drives these beasts.”

Speedcafe understands that the motor in question was sent back to KRE Race Engines, the supplier for the Chevrolet teams, for service between the Perth and Tasmania events, with new valve springs fitted.

However, that necessitated the engine being uninstalled and then reinstalled in Car #23, with finger trouble within the PremiAir crew understood to have led to the hose clamp failure.

The team used the spare engine when Slade and team-mate James Golding tested last week at Queensland Raceway, where Matt Chahda and Kurt Kostecki both cut laps with an eye to co-driving with the former in the enduros, while Dylan O’Keeffe steered the latter’s Camaro ahead of his gig in Car #31 again at Sandown and Bathurst.

To date, this has been the only engine failure in a Gen3 race car.

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship continues with the Betr Darwin Triple Crown on June 16-18.