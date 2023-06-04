Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix
Sunday 4th June, 2023 - 5:45pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|3. Lando Norris
McLaren
|4. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|5. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|7. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|9. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|11. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|12. George Russell
Mercedes
|13. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|18. Alex Albon
Williams
|19. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
Penalties
Car 10 (Charles Leclerc) – 6 place grid penalty – Impeding other drivers
