Russell handed warning after running into Hamilton

George Russell has been handed a formal warning by the stewards after colliding with Lewis Hamilton during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The incident was described over the radio as “dangerous” by Hamilton in the initial aftermath of a clash that occurred at the end of Q2.

Hamilton believed Russell was due to enter the pits, only for his fellow British driver to continue and take up a slipstream from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz down the start-finish straight.

With Hamilton in the tow of his Mercedes team-mate, the seven-time F1 champion pulled out from behind and commenced an overtake, only for Russell’s own manoeuvre on Sainz resulting in them banging wheels at over 200mph.

Hamilton was forced to take to the grass with both wheels on the left-hand side of his W14, kicking up plumes of dust as he returned to the track.

The incident has since been described as “a miscommunication” by both drivers.

Following a stewards’ hearing as Russell faced an alleged charge of abnormally changing direction, a report read: “The driver of car 63 (Russell) stated that as he was just starting his fast lap he was looking forward and had not checked his mirrors.

“His team did not inform him of the approach of car 44. However, in mitigation, he was reacting to the car in front of him (car 55, Sainz) which had just finished its fast lap.

“In addition, at the end of his out lap, the driver of car 63 had to slow significantly to avoid impeding cars 1 (Max Verstappen) and 55.”

As a result, the stewards have issued a formal warning to both Russell and Mercedes.