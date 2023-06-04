Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 4th June, 2023 - 1:18am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.615
|1:12.760
|1:12.272
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:13.411
|1:12.790
|1:12.734
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.295
|1:12.776
|1:12.792
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:13.471
|1:13.186
|1:12.816
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:12.937
|1:12.999
|1:12.818
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:13.766
|1:13.082
|1:12.994
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:13.433
|1:13.001
|1:13.083
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:13.420
|1:13.283
|1:13.229
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:13.747
|1:13.098
|1:13.507
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:13.691
|1:13.059
|1:13.682
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:13.874
|1:13.334
|12
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.326
|1:13.447
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:13.677
|1:13.521
|14
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.581
|1:14.083
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.862
|1:14.477
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:13.977
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:14.042
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:14.063
|19
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:14.079
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:14.699
