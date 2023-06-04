> News > Formula 1

Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 4th June, 2023 - 1:18am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.615 1:12.760 1:12.272
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:13.411 1:12.790 1:12.734
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.295 1:12.776 1:12.792
4 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:13.471 1:13.186 1:12.816
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.937 1:12.999 1:12.818
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.766 1:13.082 1:12.994
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:13.433 1:13.001 1:13.083
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.420 1:13.283 1:13.229
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.747 1:13.098 1:13.507
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.691 1:13.059 1:13.682
11 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:13.874 1:13.334
12 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.326 1:13.447
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:13.677 1:13.521
14 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.581 1:14.083
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.862 1:14.477
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:13.977
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:14.042
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:14.063
19 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.079
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:14.699
