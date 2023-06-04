Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 4th June, 2023 - 1:18am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|107% TIME
|1:18.042
|1:12.083
|1
|1
|VERSTAPPEN
|1:12.272
|
21.561
|
288
|
28.903
|
308
|IN PIT
|20
|2
|55
|SAINZ
|1:12.734
|
29.757
|
175
|
40.775
|
215
|IN PIT
|22
|3
|4
|NORRIS
|1:12.792
|
30.309
|
198
|
39.668
|
196
|IN PIT
|22
|4
|10
|GASLY
|1:12.816
|
29.449
|
234
|
36.843
|
186
|IN PIT
|21
|5
|44
|HAMILTON
|1:12.818
|
30.769
|
203
|
35.896
|
214
|IN PIT
|23
|6
|18
|STROLL
|1:12.994
|
26.169
|
200
|
39.852
|
150
|IN PIT
|23
|7
|31
|OCON
|1:13.083
|
27.673
|
207
|
40.352
|
189
|IN PIT
|21
|8
|27
|HULKENBERG
|1:13.229
|
26.324
|
221
|
34.929
|
204
|
34.035
|IN PIT
|18
|9
|14
|ALONSO
|1:13.507
|
28.290
|
197
|
36.623
|
180
|IN PIT
|18
|10
|81
|PIASTRI
|1:13.682
|
32.140
|
200
|
40.442
|
195
|IN PIT
|20
|11
|11
|PEREZ
|1:13.334
|IN PIT
|17
|12
|63
|RUSSELL
|1:13.447
|IN PIT
|18
|13
|24
|ZHOU
|1:13.521
|IN PIT
|16
|14
|21
|DE VRIES
|1:14.083
|IN PIT
|16
|15
|22
|TSUNODA
|1:14.477
|IN PIT
|19
|16
|77
|BOTTAS
|1:13.977
|IN PIT
|10
|17
|20
|MAGNUSSEN
|1:14.042
|IN PIT
|9
|18
|23
|ALBON
|1:14.063
|IN PIT
|8
|19
|16
|LECLERC
|1:14.079
|IN PIT
|10
|20
|2
|SARGEANT
|1:14.699
|IN PIT
|6
