Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 4th June, 2023 - 1:18am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

107% TIME 1:18.042 1:12.083
1 1 VERSTAPPEN 1:12.272
21.561
288
28.903
308
IN PIT 20
2 55 SAINZ 1:12.734
29.757
175
40.775
215
IN PIT 22
3 4 NORRIS 1:12.792
30.309
198
39.668
196
IN PIT 22
4 10 GASLY 1:12.816
29.449
234
36.843
186
IN PIT 21
5 44 HAMILTON 1:12.818
30.769
203
35.896
214
IN PIT 23
6 18 STROLL 1:12.994
26.169
200
39.852
150
IN PIT 23
7 31 OCON 1:13.083
27.673
207
40.352
189
IN PIT 21
8 27 HULKENBERG 1:13.229
26.324
221
34.929
204
34.035
IN PIT 18
9 14 ALONSO 1:13.507
28.290
197
36.623
180
IN PIT 18
10 81 PIASTRI 1:13.682
32.140
200
40.442
195
IN PIT 20
11 11 PEREZ 1:13.334
IN PIT 17
12 63 RUSSELL 1:13.447
IN PIT 18
13 24 ZHOU 1:13.521
IN PIT 16
14 21 DE VRIES 1:14.083
IN PIT 16
15 22 TSUNODA 1:14.477
IN PIT 19
16 77 BOTTAS 1:13.977
IN PIT 10
17 20 MAGNUSSEN 1:14.042
IN PIT 9
18 23 ALBON 1:14.063
IN PIT 8
19 16 LECLERC 1:14.079
IN PIT 10
20 2 SARGEANT 1:14.699
IN PIT 6

