> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: The Last Race at Archerfield Speedway

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 4th June, 2023 - 6:04pm

< Back

After 44 years the final curtain has been drawn on Archerfield Speedway, in Acacia Ridge, Queensland.

Opening in July 1, 1979, Archerfield has hosted everything from World Series Sprintcars, Monster trucks through to Super Sedans. Current promoters John and Kathy Kelly have operated the venue since the year 2000.

The final two-day event over June 2-3 attracted the best in the business including Robbie Farr, Jock Goodyer, Luke Oldfield, Jamie Veal and Brock Hallet, as well as Supercars driver Cam Waters – who made his Archerfield debut in the final showing.

More: Final night sees Archerfield bow out on a high.

All photos: ZP Images

ZP1_2367-Enhanced-NR
ZP1_0973
ZP1_2873
ZP1_8733
ZP1_0878
ZP1_0131
ZP1_0307-Enhanced-NR
ZP1_0829
ZP1_3145
ZP1_0982
ZP1_1048
ZP1_1472
ZP1_8160
ZP1_1135
ZP1_1310
ZP1_1609
ZP1_2235
ZP1_2276
ZP1_8699
ZP1_2413-Enhanced-NR
ZP1_2553
ZP1_8682
ZP1_2973
ZP1_3031
ZP1_8726
ZP1_3094
ZP1_8863
ZP1_3137
ZP1_9294
ZP1_8163
ZP1_3161
ZP1_9981
ZP1_3205
ZP1_8806
ZP1_8873
ZP1_8933

 

Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]