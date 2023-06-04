PHOTOS: The Last Race at Archerfield Speedway

After 44 years the final curtain has been drawn on Archerfield Speedway, in Acacia Ridge, Queensland.

Opening in July 1, 1979, Archerfield has hosted everything from World Series Sprintcars, Monster trucks through to Super Sedans. Current promoters John and Kathy Kelly have operated the venue since the year 2000.

The final two-day event over June 2-3 attracted the best in the business including Robbie Farr, Jock Goodyer, Luke Oldfield, Jamie Veal and Brock Hallet, as well as Supercars driver Cam Waters – who made his Archerfield debut in the final showing.

More: Final night sees Archerfield bow out on a high.

All photos: ZP Images