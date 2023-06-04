PHOTOS: Spanish Grand Prix Saturday

Qualifying for the 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix presented a wet Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to produce a chaotic session.

Max Verstappen took pole in crushing style while Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collided in Q2, damaging the former’s front wing.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly received a six-place grid penalty for two impeding infringements, which dropped the Frenchman from an impressive fourth to 10th for Sunday’s race.

Oscar Piastri qualified 10th after a mistake in Q3, but due to Gasly’s penalties, the Australian rookie will start ninth.

Sunday’s race will begin at 15:00 local time/23:00 AEST.