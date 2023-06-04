Morris takes TA2 clean sweep

Nash Morris has taken a clean sweep of TA2 victories in the Supercheap Auto Ford Mustang at Queensland Raceway to take the round win ahead of Josh Haynes and Dylan Thomas.

Round 3 of the Hytek TA2 Muscle Car Series was Morris’ first appearance in the category for 2023, combining the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series and 2 Days of Thunder meeting .

The fourth and final race over saw changeable weather prompt several drivers to opt for wet tyres on the warm-up lap, including Morris in the #67 Mustang.

“To be honest, we didn’t want to wreck the car as we are racing at Winton next weekend,” Morris said on his decision to go onto wets.

Haynes, Thomas and Hugh McAlister (Mustang) stayed on dry tyres and showed the way from the wet start. Morris wasted little time in his charge from the pits and led after two laps. From there, he was in complete control to win by a crushing 30.7 seconds.

Behind fourth placed McAlister, Jackson Rice (Mustang) came through to fifth, but a 30-second penalty for excess pit lane speed relegated him behind Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger) and Michael Coulter (Chevrolet Camaro). Nick Bates was eighth ahead of Matt Mackelden and Greg Keam, all in Mustangs.

Earlier there were minimal race laps in the second outing for the weekend (Race 2) with a couple of Ssafety Cars, the second of which saw the chequered flag.

Race 1 winner Morris led from the outset from Haynes as Rice was able to snare third from Thomas at turn three on the first lap.

At the same corner, the next time around, Chris Pappas (Mustangs) and Bates speared off, and brought out the first cautionary period. Shortly after the race went green, Brad Gartner shot off backwards at turn four with brake failure and his Mustang had heavy contact and moved the tyre barrier.

In contrast Race 3 was Safety Car free. Morris again was too good and won by 4.6s over Haynes. Thomas was close behind in third spot and clear of Russell Wright (Mustang). Rice was third for the first few laps until a slight slip up at Turn 1 one dropped him two places.

Graham Cheney (Camaro) finished sixth ahead of McAlister who diced with and ultimately passed Jackson. Mackelden and Keam completed the top ten. Hume was a DNF with gearbox gremlins.

The 2023 TA2 Muscle Car Series next heads to Morgan Park in Warwick, Queensland, for Round 4 on July 8-9.