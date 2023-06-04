Hi-Tec Oils Super Series/2 Days of Thunder Day 2 Wrap

The second day of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series in conjuction with 2 Days of Thunder event has seen Ian Woodward (Chevrolet Camaro) show the way in the first of two Replica Tourers races at Queensland Raceway.

That was until the Camaro halted with a fuel pump failure, which left Steve Hay (Holden Commodore VK) the winner over Geoff Russell (Ford Mustang) and Stuart Walker (Commodore). The latter took the lead in Race 2 when Russell spun, and was awarded the win in a shortened race, over Hay and Meiers (Commodore VE).

Peter Bray (Commodore VT) won the first Queensland Touring Car Championship race from Rob Bellinger (BMW E46 M3) who turned the tables in the second encounter. A faster pit stop in the Porsche Cup 35-minute race enabled Ryder Quinn (Cayman GT4) to beat early leader Tom McLennan with Kevin Vedelago (991). There was an early Safety Car after Shane Wilson and Wayne Henning came together at the first corner.

After the two one-hours the night before, the Production Cars undertook a single Sunday sprint race.

Tony Levitt (Mercedes-AMG C63) briefly led before Matthew McCutcheon (Ford Mustang) took over and won. Paul Buccini (BMW M140i) was third from Roman Miller (BMW M2), Chris Begg (BMW E92) and Robert Gooley (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X) who speared off at Turn 3 on Lap 1.

Wins were shared in the final two races for Australian Trans Am.

Alwyn Bishop (Plymouth Duster) narrowly beat John Prefontaine, and then the Mustang driver edged out Bishop in the next. Sean English (Mustang) was third in both. Camaro driver Aldo De Paoli won both Historic Touring Car races, closely pursued by Ian Mewett (Mustang) with Grant Wilson (Camaro) in both.

In two intense struggles, Cam Wilson won both the third and fourth races of first round of the new EFS 4×4 Accessories Australian Excel Series, He took the overall honours ahead of Tyler Collins and Jaylyn Robotham.

The Excel round was had the biggest field (32) of the weekend, and provided extremely close competition on the final day.

After victory in Saturday’s two races, Wilson was beaten off the line in race three by Robotham before he took the lead at the third corner. Midway through the short race, the safety car was deployed when Shane Mahoney crashed on the inside of turn two.

After the resumption Wilson held off Collins and Robotham narrowly while Cam Bartholomew won his dice for fourth over Jack Wood, Ryan Casha and Jarrod Hughes.

In the final race Wilson lost the lead on more than one occasion but retrieved it on the final lap to score a tight win over Collins and Wood. Not far behind it equally close between Robotham, Casha and Hughes. At the head of the rest was Bartholomew who was in that dice until contact with Casha.

Round 4 of the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be held at Morgan Park, Warwick, Queensland, on July 8-9.