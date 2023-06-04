Hi-Tec Oils Super Series/2 Days of Thunder Day 1 Wrap

Day 1 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series/2 Days of Thunder meeting at Queensland Raceway saw Trans Am, Porsches, the Excel Series and Production Cars amongst it at Queensland Raceway.

The Production Car category had to wait until nightfall for its two races at Queensland Raceway which included a compulsory pit stop.

Beric Lynton (BMW M3) won both races from Ryder Quinn (Mustang), while Tony Levitt and Luke King (Mercedes-AMG C53) were third in each respectively.

Rob Gooley and Karl Begg in the former’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X finished fourth in Race 1 after they passed Jamie Manteufel (HSV Clubsport) in the closing stages.

Manteufel had his revenge in the second race to snatch fourth and finished ahead of the pair.

It was a great start for Cam Wilson in the first round of the Excel Series when he won Race 1 and 2, leading all the way in both outings in the inaugural one-make series.

In the first race, he beat Tyler Collins to the line while Jaylyn Robotham was third ahead of Alice Buckley, Jack Wood, Jarrod Hughes and Ryan Casha.

At the next encounter, Wilson was again on top whilst Robotham finished second in front of Buckley and Collins. Wood was fifth in front of Casha and Hughes.

It was a close ending in the first of two QLD Touring Car Championship races with Chris Brown (Holden Commodore) just 0.6s in front of Robert Bellinger (BMW E46 M3).

Peter Bray (Commodore) was third and in Race 2, improved to second ahead of Brown, albeit both well behind winner Bellinger.

Less than two seconds covered the top three in the first of the Replica Tourers races as Steve Hay (Commodore) took the honours over Ian Woodward (Chev Camaro) and Geoff Russell (Mustang).

Woodward won the second race from Russell with Stuart Walker (Commodore) able to pip Hay for third.

Tom McLennan won both the Porsche Cup races with Quinn (Cayman) and Shane Wilson (2011 GT3 Cup) finishing second and third.

There were three races for Australian Trans Am with every victory going to Alwyn Bishop in his Plymouth Duster. He beat Mustang drivers John Prefontaine and Sean English.

Camaro drivers Aldo De Paoli and Grant Wilson were first and second in the two Historic Touring Car outings. Grahame Wrobel (Mustang) was third in Race 1.

Ian Mewett recovered from a retirement in the first race and the Mustang pilot took the last podium place in the second race.

Day 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series/2 Days of Thunder continues at QR today.