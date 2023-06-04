> News > Formula 1

Final Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 4th June, 2023 - 10:54pm

Check out the final starting grid for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
3. Lando Norris
McLaren
4. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
5. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
7. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
9. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
11. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
12. George Russell
Mercedes
13. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
14. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
15. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
16. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
18. Alex Albon
Williams

Penalties

Car 10 (Pierre Gasly) – 6 place grid penalty – Impeding other drivers
Car 16 (Charles Leclerc) – Pit lane start – Car modified whilst under parc ferme conditions
Car 2 (Logan Sargeant) – Pit lane start – Car modified whilst under parc ferme conditions

