Doohan still targeting 2023 Formula 2 championship

Jack Doohan refuses to rule out becoming Formula 2 champion this year despite a difficult start to the 2023 campaign.

The Australian recorded a season’s best result of fifth in the Sprint race in Spain on Saturday, moving forward two places from his starting spot.

He’ll line up third for today’s Feature race in what has been his strongest showing of the season.

Monaco proved something of a turning point for the 20-year-old only for a mistake last Sunday saw him crash at Massenet.

He held his hand up to that mistake, which was borne out of the frustration of eight difficult races to start the year.

In Spain, he’s carried that pace forward, narrowly missing out on pole in qualifying before racing his way forward on Saturday.

In his second season of Formula 2, having taken three wins last season, Doohan is knocking on the door of Formula 1.

To progress, he was set the task of winning the F2 title this year.

“They understand what’s going on, they understand that it’s been out of my control,” Doohan said of Alpine’s position on his 2023 Formula 2 season when asked by Speedcafe.

Approaching the midway point of the season, he sits 12th in the standings on 32 points, 67 down on title leader at Spanish Sprint winner Frederik Vesti.

“The targets haven’t changed,” Doohan said of his aim to take this year’s crown.

“To be honest, I think it’s still very close, with so many rounds to go.

“With our form, if we can keep this, we can be in a very good position.

“If not, I know I would have maximised my opportunity when I had it.

“Unfortunately, some things have been outside of my control,” he added.

“They [Alpine] know that and most people know that as well.

“Taking that into account, I just need to do the best that I can do with what I have for the remainder of the year and hopefully that’ll be enough.”

Doohan will line up third for the Formula 2 Feature race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit which begins at 11:25 local time (19:25 AEST).