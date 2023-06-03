Whincup: Supercheap Auto-style fan activations good for Supercars

Jamie Whincup is encouraging more Supercars teams and commercial partners to put on activations the likes of which Supercheap Auto did to launch its wildcard campaign.

It was approximately this time last week that 2000 race fans were drawn, on an otherwise Supercars-free Saturday night, to Maritime Green Northshore, a former dock on the Brisbane River.

There, aside from the unveiling of the #888 Supercheap Auto Camaro in its test livery, they were treated to a stunts display, fireworks, a signing session with all five of the Triple Eight drivers in attendance, giveaways, DJs, and displays of an array of other Supercheap Auto race cars.

After three hours of festivities, a number of fans then moved on to the Eat Street night markets next door, following an occasion which stood in contrast to the lack of mainstream cut-through which Supercars currently struggles with.

“It’s full credit to Supercheap,” Whincup, Team Principal at Triple Eight Race Engineering, told Speedcafe.

“I’m not just saying that because they’re a corporate partner of ours; it’s a great event for the sport.

“To bring the city of Brisbane out on a night to good food, good event, good music, Craig Lowndes is here, and now we’re about to witness some fireworks … how good?

“I’m pro all teams and encouraging their corporate partners to do exactly this. It’s a good night for the sport.”

Supercheap Auto was the naming rights sponsor of the Bathurst 1000 for 16 years before one of its direct rivals, Repco, took over title status for that event and the Supercars Championship broadly from 2021.

Since then, Supercheap Auto has backed a Triple Eight wildcard entry as the linchpin of a broader ambush marketing campaign around the Great Race.

However, this year is the first that the extra Triple Eight car will feature in multiple events, with Zane Goddard to drive at Hidden Valley before being joined by Craig Lowndes at Sandown and Bathurst.

“I reckon we would have at least done two last year if we could,” explained Whincup.

“But, [Supercheap Auto] really enjoyed the experience at Bathurst last year, got a great result – P8 for a wildcard is incredible – so they were very proactive to expand to three events and we were more than happy to cater for it.

“Congratulations to Supercheap Auto for the [launch] event, but also it’s no mean feat getting a car on the grid for the biggest race of the year at Bathurst and then doing two others as well.”

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown takes place on June 16-18, the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17, and the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.

Supercheap Auto is a Platinum Partner of Speedcafe

