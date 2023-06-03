VIDEO: Friday F1 Wrap at the Spanish Grand Prix
Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 9:51am
Speedcafe's F1 editor Mat Coch and Ian Parkes discuss the key talking points after the opening day of track action at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of Sunday's F1 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.
