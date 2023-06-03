Super Series joins 2 Days of Thunder

The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will link up with traditional 2 Days of Thunder at Queensland Raceway for Round 3 this weekend.

Speedcafe.com will carry the livestream on Sunday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

“Our previous event at Hidden Valley was very successful, given that it was not a Supercar round,” said General Manager Stephen Whyte.

“Much of that comes from the support of the local clubs as is also the case in Queensland.”

The Super Series will take its flagship category, the TA2 Muscle Cars Series, and the new Australian Excel Racing Series to the Willowbank facility and will be joined by several of the QR Drivers Championship categories.

The TA2s have come off a successful six race, two-driver event in the Northern Territory.

Mustang driver Dylan Thomas, with the assistance from Tim Brook, emerged as the points leader ahead of Jackson Rice and Nick Bates, also in Mustangs.

Besides the likes of Josh Haynes, Lee Stibbs and Brad Gartner, the front runners will have to contend with Nash Morris in his first TA2 round after his round victory at the last Trans Am outing.

The round will also see the return of the inaugural series winner, Russell Wright.

Excels have been strongly supported in each state, along with the one-off Nationals which moves from state to state, and circuit to circuit.

This weekend will see Round 1 of the EFS 4×4 Accessories Series with two further rounds later in the year at Sydney Motorsport Park and Calder Park.

Unlike several other Excel Series, there is no control shock absorber or spring, while the tyre is a Nankang semi-slick.

The series opener has attracted a who’s who of the one-make category, including Jaylyn Robotham, Hugo Simpson, Ryan Casha, Cam Wilson, Jarrod Hughes, and George and Jack Wood.

“This year is a new start and part of that is the development of a core group of categories,” added Whyte.

“Having the support of the Queensland categories to race here and then back up at Morgan Park in a month is very encouraging. We can never lose sight of the AASA categories.”

The local categories on the program include Production Cars which will have two one-hour races with over 20 entries, half an hour apart.

Replica Tourers is well supported with over 30 entries, many liveried in familiar colours from the past.

The Queensland Touring Car Championship is also well supported while the other categories are Porsche Cup, Group N Historic Touring Cars, and Australian Trans Am – the US muscle from the 60s.

Round 4 will be at Morgan Park on July 8-9 with Round 5 at Sydney Motorsport Park – a unique Friday and Saturday day/night meeting.

The series concludes at Calder Park on November 24-26.