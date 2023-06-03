> News > Formula 1

Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 9:31pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Pos Num Driver Team Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.664
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:13.914 0:00.250
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.072 0:00.408
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:14.240 0:00.576
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.264 0:00.600
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:14.278 0:00.614
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.353 0:00.689
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:14.360 0:00.696
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.659 0:00.995
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:14.681 0:01.017
11 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:14.681 0:01.017
12 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.693 0:01.029
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.756 0:01.092
14 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:14.988 0:01.324
15 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.105 0:01.441
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:15.266 0:01.602
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:15.534 0:01.870
18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:15.841 0:02.177
19 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:15.851 0:02.187
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:16.529 0:02.865
