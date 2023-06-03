Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 9:31pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.664
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:13.914
|0:00.250
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:14.072
|0:00.408
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:14.240
|0:00.576
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:14.264
|0:00.600
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:14.278
|0:00.614
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:14.353
|0:00.689
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:14.360
|0:00.696
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:14.659
|0:00.995
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.681
|0:01.017
|11
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:14.681
|0:01.017
|12
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:14.693
|0:01.029
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:14.756
|0:01.092
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:14.988
|0:01.324
|15
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15.105
|0:01.441
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:15.266
|0:01.602
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:15.534
|0:01.870
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15.841
|0:02.177
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:15.851
|0:02.187
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:16.529
|0:02.865
