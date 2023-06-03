Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 2:02am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.907
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:14.077
|0.170
|3
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:14.177
|0.270
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:14.219
|0.312
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:14.242
|0.335
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:14.246
|0.339
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:14.274
|0.367
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:14.392
|0.485
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:14.448
|0.541
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:14.457
|0.550
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:14.549
|0.642
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.583
|0.676
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:14.585
|0.678
|14
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.694
|0.787
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:14.713
|0.806
|16
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:14.785
|0.878
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:14.840
|0.933
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:15.010
|1.103
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:15.056
|1.149
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:15.415
|1.508
