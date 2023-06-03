> News > Formula 1

Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 2



Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 2:02am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Pos Num Driver Team Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.907
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.077 0.170
3 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:14.177 0.270
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:14.219 0.312
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:14.242 0.335
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.246 0.339
7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:14.274 0.367
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:14.392 0.485
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:14.448 0.541
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:14.457 0.550
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.549 0.642
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.583 0.676
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:14.585 0.678
14 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:14.694 0.787
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:14.713 0.806
16 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.785 0.878
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.840 0.933
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.010 1.103
19 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:15.056 1.149
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:15.415 1.508

 

