PHOTOS: Spanish Grand Prix Friday
Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 11:03am
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated Free Practice 1 and 2 at the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing the opening session more than three-quarters of a second ahead of his closest challenger, team-mate Sergio Perez.
Home favourite Fernando Alonso mounted a challenge in the second practice but could not catch the Dutch driver, having to settle for second place 0.170s behind.
The weekend’s final practice session will begin today at 20:30 AEST/12:30 local time.
