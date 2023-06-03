PHOTOS: Spanish Grand Prix Friday

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated Free Practice 1 and 2 at the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing the opening session more than three-quarters of a second ahead of his closest challenger, team-mate Sergio Perez.

Home favourite Fernando Alonso mounted a challenge in the second practice but could not catch the Dutch driver, having to settle for second place 0.170s behind.

The weekend’s final practice session will begin today at 20:30 AEST/12:30 local time.

