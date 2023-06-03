> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Detroit Grand Prix Friday

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 5:36pm

< Back

Images from Friday at the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix where there IndyCar field hits the streets around Motor City.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest time in opening practice, making up for a tough run at last week’s Indy 500.

For streaming times, click here.

Alex Palou - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83640
Rinus VeeKay and Fan - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83596
Will Power - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83557
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
unnamed(4)
Scott McLaughlin - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83578
Scott McLaughlin - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83559
Romain Grosjean - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83601
Kyle Kirkwood - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83620
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
Scott Dixon and Fan - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83590
Start of Practice - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83494
Scott McLaughlin - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83635
Josef Newgarden - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83598
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
Alexander Rossi - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83645
Marcus Ericsson and Will Power - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83625
Simon Pagenaud - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83484
Marcus Armstrong - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83642
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
Devlin DeFrancesco - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83555
Devlin DeFrancesco - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83504
Graham Rahal and Fan - Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83597

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]