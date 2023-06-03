> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Detroit Grand Prix Friday
Saturday 3rd June, 2023 - 5:36pm
Images from Friday at the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix where there IndyCar field hits the streets around Motor City.
Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest time in opening practice, making up for a tough run at last week’s Indy 500.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]