Steiner hit with Spanish GP stewards summons

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has been ordered to see the stewards overseeing the Spanish Grand Prix following his criticism of their decision-making following last weekend’s race in Monaco.

Speaking to the media – including Speedcafe – on Thursday at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, Steiner made pointed remarks with regards to a time penalty handed out to Nico Hulkenberg following a first-lap ‘collision’ with Williams’ Alex Albon.

Steiner questioned the fact there was any contact between Hulkenberg and Albon, and suggested it was time the FIA employed full-time stewards going forward, highlighting numerous other sports that have professional refereeing bodies.

Steiner’s comments now appear to have landed him in hot water as he and team manager Peter Crolla have been requested to appear before the stewards at 14.30 local time (22.30 AEST).

The Italian has ‘alleged to have breached articles 12.2.1.c, 12.2.1.f and 12.2.1.k of the FIA International Sporting Code during a media conference conducted on June 1, 2023’.

Article 12.2.1.c. relates to ‘any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motor sport generally’.

Article 12.2.1.f. refers to ‘any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA’.

Further, 12.2.1.k relates to ‘any misconduct towards, but not limited to: licence-holders, officials, officers or members of staff of the FIA; members of staff of the organiser or promoter; members of staff of the competitors, suppliers of products or services to (or contractors or subcontractors to) any of the parties listed above, and doping control officials or any other person involved

in a doping control’.

The FIA has stated that ‘due to a potential conflict of interest, Mr Felix Holter has recused himself from the stewards’ hearing’ with Steiner and Crollas.

This is due to the fact Holter was a steward at Monaco. He will be replaced by Matthew Selley. Holter ‘will be reinstated following the conclusion of this hearing and any associated deliberations and decisions’.