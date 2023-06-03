Stewards delay Steiner verdict

The FIA has announced a delay on the outcome of the hearing involving Guenther Steiner following his comments regarding stewards at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The outcome of the hearing will now be handed down on Sunday.

The decision was taken to delay handing down the decision on the comments made by Steiner as it was considered not time sensitive as the race programme approached Qualifying.

During a written media press conference at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday, Steiner vented his frustration over a time penalty awarded to Nico Hulkenberg for a first-lap ‘collision’ with Williams driver Alex Albon in last Sunday’s race

Steiner refuted the fact there was any contact between the two cars, and that it was time the FIA employed full-time professional stewards to rule on incidents given the inconsistency with their decisions.

Pertinently, the Italian declared that “F1 is one of the biggest sports in the world and we still have laymen deciding”.

Speedcafe understands there was not a single word or sentence of concern, it was instead the implication of his statements.

Steiner’s comments resulted in the FIA media delegate reporting the 58-year-old to the Spanish GP stewards for alleged breaches of three articles of the International Sporting Code.

They related to ‘any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motorsport generally’; ‘any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA’.

Further, ‘any misconduct towards…officials, officers or members of staff of the FIA’.

Following a hearing with the Spanish GP stewards – Felix Holter was recused due to a potential conflict of interest as he was a steward in Monaco and replaced by Matthew Seller.