Günther scores first pole of Formula E career

Maximilian Günther has snatched the first pole of the 2023 Jakarta E-Prix weekend, pipping Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis out to score his first pole in his Formula E career.

The German was unstoppable as he topped every session of the weekend, both practice sessions and qualifying rounds, to earn pole position.

“Feels great, great for the three points, I had a good feeling today all day so far, both sessions just building it up more and more,” said Günther.

“The momentum is great…continuing in good shape.”

Jake Hughes was the first on the track for Round 10’s Qualifying session in Group A, locking up on his initial lap on multiple corners to post a slow 1:11.129s, more than three seconds off the pace.

Robin Frijns posted a 1:10.290s next to go quickest, but Jake Dennis moved the session into the sub 1:10s times with a 1:09.267s, to move into the top spot.

Current championship leader Nick Cassidy slotted in behind him, only 0.367s slower.

The DS Penske drivers came out last onto the track but immediately moved to the top of the boards, Stoffel Vandoorne setting a 1:09.245s.

Sacha Fenestraz, whose pole lap in Monaco was stripped due to maximum power, moved into the last spot in the Duels with a 1:09.577s.

His team-mate could only move into seventh place, 0.678 slower.

Sam Bird touched the wall out of the final corner after sliding with understeer in the dusty track and clipping the wall, only fifth fastest with five minutes to go of Group A Qualifying with a 1:09.703s.

With 20 seconds to go, drivers left the pits to set their last laps of the first qualifying and Dan Ticktum went third fastest as the chequered flag fell, only 0.326s down from the top time.

He was immediately pushed down by Jean-Èric Vergne who jumped into third place, placing both DS Penske drivers into the Duels with his time of 1:09.205s.

Dennis went fastest with a 1:09.013s, to the top of the session whilst Frijns was the last to set a lap in Group A and slipped into the last Duel spot with a 1:09.271s.

Nick Cassidy missed a Duel spot by 0.002s, after his time of 1:09.273s left him fifth fastest.

His Envision Racing team-mate Buemi was the first to set a time in Group B of 1:09.304s, opening up the session with a much quicker time then the previous session.

Pascal Wehrlein then went quickest with eight minutes to go with a time of 1:08.989s.

Günther, who topped both weekend practice sessions, went less than a tenth slower than Wehrlein and moved into second place.

His next lap mounted a quicker time to put him on top of Group B, 0.152s faster to set a 1:08.837s.

With three minutes to go, the top four Duel spots were held by Günther, Wehrlein, Mitch Evans who set a 1:09.202s and Alex Da Costa with a 1:09.280s.

In the closing stages, only Rene Rast and Edo Mortara could challenge for the final Duel positions. Rast pushed himself into third with a 1:09.025s and Mortara was only 0.110s off Günther with a 1:09.135s.

Although in the top spot of the Teams Standings, both Envision Racing cars missed out on a Duel spot, Buemi only seventh fastest in Group B.

The Duels

The first Duel of the Jakarta weekend was between DS Penske team-mates, and Vergne would proceed to the Semi-Finals with a 1:08.510s. Vandoorne was eliminated, only 0.078s slower.

The second Duel between Frijns and Dennis went the way of the Avalanche Andretti driver who moved through with a 1:08.477s.

Wehlrein was up against NEOM McLaren’s Rast in Quarter Final 3, Rast ending up more than half a second behind the TAG Hueur Porsche driver who posted a 1:08.549s.

Another team-mate Duel between the Maserati MSG Racing drivers of Mortara and Günther proceeded the latter with a time of 1:08.402s, to the Semi-Finals as Mortara locked up at Turn 1.

In the first Semi-Final between Vergne and Dennis, Andretti’s Dennis dominated the full 350kW power lap and secured their spot in the Finals with their time of 1:08.381s. Vernge was nearly four tenths down on his single flying lap.

Günther took the win in the second Semi-Final, as he continued his domination of the Jakarta weekend with his time of 1:08.271s, continuing to push for his first pole position in his Formula E career.

Dennis was first on track for the Round 10 Qualifying Final but was unable to secure pole around the 2.4km circuit; instead, Günther scored his first pole position of his Formula E career.

His time of 1:08.141s created a gap of more than 0.341s clear of the Avalanche Andretti driver and added three points to his championship standings.

The first race of the Jakarta E-Prix weekend, Round 10, will begin at 18:03 AEST/15:03 local time.