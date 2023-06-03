Ferrari admit ‘tough decision’ to introduce Barcelona upgrade

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has conceded to making “a tough decision” with regard to introducing the upgrade on the SF-23 ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The team has introduced new sidepods and floor, in particular, along with a circuit-specific rear wing.

The sidepods are a radical departure from what has previously been seen since the introduction of the new aerodynamic regulations at the start of last season when Ferrari adopted an in-wash solution.

Now, as Mercedes unveiled with its new sidepods in Monaco, Ferrari has now switched to a downwash model, long preferred by Red Bull.

For the first practice session at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, home favourite Carlos Sainz ran the developments on his car, with team-mate Charles Leclerc to also adopt the updates for FP2.

“It’s a change for sure, but it’s not a new car,” said Vasseur.

“We are making a step forward and we are opening some doors for the development for the future, but it’s not a complete change.”

As to why Ferrari has opted for a switch in concept, Vasseur initially repeated that the updates are providing a platform upon which it is hoped the team can build with its development.

He added: “It was quite promising, and we have committed to this way so let’s see what the next weeks we will bring to us.

“It was a tough decision, but it was a decision.”

As to the expectations, with Ferrari fighting Aston Martin and Mercedes to be best of the rest this season behind Red Bull, Vasseur said: “From this upgrade, we are expecting a step forward, not a huge one but a step forward.

“We will have other upgrades coming in the next couple of races. It’s an opportunity also to take another direction.

“But even with this one, we are expecting to do a step forward.”