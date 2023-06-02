VIDEO: Closer look at MSR-restored Chevrolet pick-up
Friday 2nd June, 2023 - 11:57am
Take a closer look at the 1954 Chevrolet pickup truck that Matt Stone Racing has restored for a charitable cause.
Affectionately known as ‘Daphne,’ the vehicle consists of a 1954 Chevrolet Cab Over Engine body on a 1969 Chevrolet C-20 Pickup chassis and is powered by a 6.2-litre fuel-injected eight-cylinder engine.
After being found on a farm, the classic American pick-up truck was shipped to Australia, before being delivered to the Supercars Championship’s squad’s base at Yatala.
NTI, the parent company of Truck Assist, is raffling off the pick-up truck to raise vital funds for Motor Neurone Disease research.Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]