VIDEO: Closer look at MSR-restored Chevrolet pick-up

Take a closer look at the 1954 Chevrolet pickup truck that Matt Stone Racing has restored for a charitable cause.

Affectionately known as ‘Daphne,’ the vehicle consists of a 1954 Chevrolet Cab Over Engine body on a 1969 Chevrolet C-20 Pickup chassis and is powered by a 6.2-litre fuel-injected eight-cylinder engine.

After being found on a farm, the classic American pick-up truck was shipped to Australia, before being delivered to the Supercars Championship’s squad’s base at Yatala.

NTI, the parent company of Truck Assist, is raffling off the pick-up truck to raise vital funds for Motor Neurone Disease research.