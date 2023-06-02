VIDEO: Brad Jones on pit stop practice

Brad Jones has outlined what goes into a pit stop and how his crews practice at a Supercars race weekend.

Brad Jones Racing has won the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge in each of the last four seasons, and its two ‘teams’ (Car #8/Car #14 and Car #4/Car #96) currently occupy first and second in the 2023 standings.

A rapid two-tyre stop was also critical in the outcome of Race 10 of the season at Symmons Plains, on the afternoon following shooting of the tech video below.

It was then that BJR was able to service the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro such that Andre Heimgartner was able to jump Cameron Waters in the lane, going on to finish in second place.