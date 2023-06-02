> News > Formula 1

Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 2nd June, 2023 - 10:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Pos Num Driver Team Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.606
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:15.374 00.768
3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:15.418 00.812
4 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:15.504 00.898
5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:15.545 00.939
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.547 00.941
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:15.689 01.083
8 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.694 01.088
9 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:15.726 01.120
10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:15.753 01.147
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.783 01.177
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.845 01.239
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:15.906 01.300
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:15.915 01.309
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.939 01.333
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:15.978 01.372
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.353 01.747
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.461 01.855
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:16.506 01.900
20 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:16.630 02.024

