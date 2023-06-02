Results: Spanish Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 2nd June, 2023 - 10:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14.606
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:15.374
|00.768
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:15.418
|00.812
|4
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:15.504
|00.898
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15.545
|00.939
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15.547
|00.941
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:15.689
|01.083
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.694
|01.088
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:15.726
|01.120
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15.753
|01.147
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.783
|01.177
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:15.845
|01.239
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:15.906
|01.300
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:15.915
|01.309
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:15.939
|01.333
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:15.978
|01.372
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.353
|01.747
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:16.461
|01.855
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:16.506
|01.900
|20
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:16.630
|02.024
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]