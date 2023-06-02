> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: How many Supercars events is enough?

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 2nd June, 2023 - 10:00am

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked you how many events on the Repco Supercars Championship calendar is enough?

The poll follows a goal outlined by RACE (Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises) Chairman Barclay Nettlefold for a 15-event calendar for the championship.

Pirtek-Poll-Results-how-many-Supercars-events-is-enough

