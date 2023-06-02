> Features > Pirtek Poll
RESULTS: How many Supercars events is enough?
Friday 2nd June, 2023 - 10:00am
In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked you how many events on the Repco Supercars Championship calendar is enough?
The poll follows a goal outlined by RACE (Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises) Chairman Barclay Nettlefold for a 15-event calendar for the championship.
What do you think of the result? Share your views in the comments section below.Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]