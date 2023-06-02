Price joins Radical Cup Australia Series

Volante Rosso Motorsport has announced Melinda Price for the 2023 Workhorse Radical Cup Australia Series season.

Price will co-drive with Greg Kenny in one of three entries from the Sydney-based outfit, starting with Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 16-18.

“Radicals are that step up; they’re super fast, impressive cars and I’ve never driven anything like that before,” Price told Speedcafe.

“I’ve been watching the team [Volante Rosso Motorsport], and taking an interest in everything, it just looked like heaps of fun to drive, they’re really fast and they’re quite competitive.

“I’m so grateful to be able to get the opportunity later in life after everything I’ve been through, to get back to being competitive.”

Price famously raced under the Perkins Engineering-run ‘Castrol Cougars’ banner alongside Kerryn Brewer in the 1997 Bathurst 1000, placing 12th and bettering that result by one place in the next year’s Great Race.

Both a Nurburgring 24 Hour and Bathurst 24 Hour starter, Price admits times have changed in her break from motorsport.

“Back then, racing with the Castrol Cougars was mind-boggling and I had ambitions of taking over the world in touring car racing,” Price said.

“When I come back to racing after my break, I’m doing it my way and because it’s what I want to do … I also want to prove that I’ve still got it, challenge myself as well to really step up.”

“I’ve been falling in love with motorsport again, I’ve found that competitive spirit again and I want it more than ever, I’m on a mission to keep moving forward.

Price will share one of three Volante Ross entries, with the second entry driven by Peter Clare with Josh Hunt as co-driver, while Alex Gardner will compete solo in the third and final Radical.