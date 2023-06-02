> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Spanish Grand Prix Thursday
Friday 2nd June, 2023 - 4:00pm
Thursday at the Spanish Grand Prix saw teams set up for the weekend around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Alongside this, Thursday Driver Press conferences heard Oscar Piastri name Monaco a ‘breakthrough’ weekend for McLaren and Max Verstappen admit that Red Bull could aim for a record never set before in Formula 1.
Free Practice 1 begins on Friday at 13:30 local time/21:30 AEST.
