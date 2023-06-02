New tyre supplier for 2024 ARC

The Australian Rally Championship will return to using MRF Tyres for the 2024 season and beyond.

Having previously been the chosen control tyre for the category from 2017 to 2019, the new MRF ZG3 recently went through a competitive tender process to be chosen as ARC’s tyre choice for the next three seasons.

Hoosier, the current 2023 control tyre supplier, will remain until the end of this year’s season.

“We are delighted to be working with Tony, Darrin and the entire MRF Tyres team in 2024 and beyond,” said Adrian Coppin, Motorsport Australia General Manager of Events, Rally and Off-Road.

“This new control tyre has already proven to be a rally winner in some of the most competitive Championships around the world and has made great progress since it was last in the ARC.

“The tyres provide great value for our competitors and will also hopefully allow many state competitors the opportunity to make the step up and cross-enter into the ARC in their state based national events in 2024.

“We also want to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to the entire Hoosier team who have been a brilliant supplier and partner during recent years.

“We look forward to working with them for the remainder of 2023 and will no doubt continue to work closely with them at other motorsport events.”

In conjunction with the Australian importers of MRF Rally tyres, SA Motorsport Tyres, ARC distributors Tony Sullens and Darrin Trigg of Pinnacle Tyres will manage orders from multiple teams for next season.

The MRF ZG3 has already been successful in Europe and rally globally, with drivers such as Mikko Hirvonen, Mads Ostberg and Dani Sordo working in the development process of the tyre.

“The ARC has grown significantly in recent years and MRF Tyres is excited to be part of an ever-expanding Championship,” added Sullens.

“The MRF ZG3 is a quality tyre that has proven its credentials in rallies around the globe and we are excited to have it on show as part of the Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship in 2024 and beyond.

“We will be excited to see how the tyre performs when the first round of the 2024 season gets underway early next year.”

The next round of the Australian Rally Championship is Rally Queensland on July 22-23.