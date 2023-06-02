Judd-powered Supra for WTAC

There will be a Formula One-derived Judd V10-powered Toyota GR Supra at this year’s Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge.

Popular US-based automotive personality Ryan Tuerck will bring his Formula Supra to the annual event at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 1-2.

“I am beyond excited to come to Australia for the massive WTAC event,” said Tuerck.

“To give it some context, this event is the Super Bowl of time attack across the world. It has been a bucket list event for me, and I can’t wait to turn some laps and put some smiles on faces as the Judd V10 is really something special to hear in person,” said Tuerck.

Tuerck is a current Formula Drift competitor for Papadakis Racing in a 1000hp (745kW) Toyota Corolla, and also has a viral Ferrari-swapped ‘GT-4586’ Toyota 86.

Tuerck’s team has customised almost every part of the Supra. The 4.0-litre Le Mans-spec Judd V10 power unit nearly doubles the horsepower output of the Supra, yet only weighs a handful of kilograms more than the BMW B58 engine found in the standard road-going version. It transfers the power to the road via a six-speed sequential gearbox.

The Supra chassis was completely stripped, acid-dipped, seam-welded, caged and a customised HGK Supra-Jet carbon wide-body kit applied. The only original bodywork that remains visible are the steel roof edges near the windows.

Without driver, the car tips the scales at around 1100 kilograms, 400 kilograms less than the standard listed weight.

Tuerck has assured the WTAC team that he will be giving it his all during the many demonstration sessions during the event.

Tuerck will join a number of high-profile entries confirmed for this year’s event, including Stanceworks’ Mike Burroughs driving a K24-swapped Ferrari ‘GTK244’, Supercars driver Tim Slade in Hammerhead-turned-Tanuki S13, as well as Ken Gushi in Kazama Auto VR38DETT-powered Lexus RC-F ‘RC-VR’.