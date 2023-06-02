Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Friday, June 2

Practice 2, 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, June 3

Practice 2, 00:40 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sport

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, June 4

Qualifying, 00:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, June 5

Post-race, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

With six wins from as many starts, Red Bull has to head into this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as the unbackable favourites.

The medium and high-speed corners around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya are expected to suit the RB19 with daylight to second place.

Exactly who that will be is arguably the biggest story this weekend.

Mercedes unveiled its new look W14 in Monaco but it will only be this weekend that we see its true potential.

Fernando Alonso finished second last weekend but has suggested his team will struggle to match that this time around.

The Aston Martin proved extremely good around the slower-speed Monte Carlo circuit, but it is known to be weaker in a straight line.

Ferrari too will have something to prove with suggestions of a new rear suspension for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to try this weekend.

Those three teams are expected to mix it for ‘best of the rest’ status, though one could potentially throw Alpine into that mix.

The Enstone squad has shown well in qualifying at both Miami and Monaco, to vastly different circuits.

Getting the car working well out of the gates will be the key for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly; when they can, good results are on the cards, but a slow start leaves them battling for the scraps at the bottom end of the top 10.

That will be where McLaren is looking to capitalise.

There is a spring in the step at Woking after a promising Monaco Grand Prix that, while it only netted three points, painted a very bright future.

Oscar Piastri impressed once more, a common trait for the Australian who has put in a fine account of himself in his opening six races.

To be somewhere on the pace of Lando Norris is a significant accomplishment, and one both McLaren and the rest of the paddock have taken notice of.

More than that, he’s shown himself to be a safe pair of hands, which enthuses the team that, when a result is on offer, either of its drivers are capable of delivering.

Whether that opportunity comes this weekend is the million-dollar question; there are updates in the pipelines for McLaren, meaning any success now is a morale-boosting bonus.

Tyre compounds

Tyre supplier Pirelli has brought the hardest three compounds in its range for the weekend in Spain.

The white-walled Hard compound tyre is the C1, with the Medium the C2 and the Soft rubber the C3.

Spain weather forecast

Track action in Barcelona is set to get going under cloudy skies on Friday, with temperatures set to reach a maximum of 22 degrees.

A small chance of rain exists of the opening day’s running, peaking at around 20 percent as cars head out for Free Practice 1.

From there, the risk of rain drops significantly, only to return on Saturday.

A 70 percent chance of rain is predicted with the highest chance in the hours leading into Free Practice 3.

Like on Friday, the risk diminishes into the event, with a low chance of precipitation during qualifying – however, with rain in the build-up to the all-important hour it could see a damp track.

That is also a possibility on Sunday with a 50 percent chance of rain, easing from 15:00 local time.

The Spanish Grand Prix is scheduled to get underway at that time, which could lead to a wet race start.

The chance of rain is set to ease into the afternoon, though only dropping to around 25 percent chance for the balance of the grand prix.

Temperatures are set to be stable through, with both Saturday and Sunday set to top at 23 degrees, with near identical predicted winds across the weekend.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 144 2 Sergio Perez 105 3 Fernando Alonso 93 4 Lewis Hamilton 69 5 George Russell 50 6 Carlos Sainz 48 7 Charles Leclerc 42 8 Lance Stroll 27 9 Esteban Ocon 21 10 Pierre Gasly 14 11 Lando Norris 12 12 Nico Hulkenberg 6 13 Oscar Piastri 5 14 Valtteri Bottas 4 15 Guanyu Zhou 2 16 Kevin Magnussen 2 17 Yuki Tsunoda 2 18 Alex Albon 1 19 Nyck de Vries 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors’ championship