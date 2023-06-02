Formula E commentator Nicholls sacked due to ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Jack Nicholls has been sacked by Formula E due to three reports of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards women in the workplace.

An external investigation by an employment specialist was launched in March after a formal complaint, uncoverering inappropriate behaviour in the workplace alleged by three individuals.

According to reports, two complaints were made by witnesses and one by a younger member of Formula E staff that Nicholls was in a previous relationship with, claiming to be touched inappropriately.

Whilst the investigation happened, the long-standing commentator did not travel to Formula E races, instead providing commentary remotely from London.

Although Formula E announced Nicholls departure ahead of the Jakarta E-Prix last week, the championship did not initially provide any further explanation on the matter other than his replacement for the remaining seven races, Ben Edwards.

A spokesperson for the electric racing championship has since announced, “Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behaviour received about Jack Nicholls.

“Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls’s contract to provide race commentary was terminated.”

Nicholls worked as the lead commentator since the category’s inception in 2014.

Alongside Formula E commentary, Nicholls worked with BBC Radio 5 Live, covering every Formula 1 race since 2016.

Nicholls is yet to be investigated by the BBC, although he did step away from coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix last week due to the news and again will not work on this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

His Formula 1 commentary featured heavily in the hit Netflix Series Drive to Survive.

Nicholls issued a statement saying, “Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken.”

“I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable.

“I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

The Jakarta E-Prix is this weekend beginning with Free Practice 1 today at 18:25 AEST/15:25 local time.