Finke puts call out for pre-event working bee

Tatts Finke Desert Race organisers are calling on volunteers to help set up track signage ahead of next week’s event, which will proceed in full.

The Cars competition had hung in limbo over spectator safety concerns and doubts about whether new measures could be implemented in time to obtain the requisite Motorsport Australia permit, amid the resumption of a coronial inquest into the death of a man watching the 2021 event.

Organisers announced on the evening of May 24 that said permit had indeed been obtained, and now preparations are on in earnest.

“FINKE NEEDS YOUR HELP!” read a tweet from the Finke Desert Race’s official account.

“We need as many people as we can to help put out bunting and signage along track TOMORROW.

“If you can help from 8am to 12pm, Saturday 3 June, please reach out by emailing [email protected] for more information.”

A follow-up tweet added, “We are also on the hunt for lightweight pallets and star pickets.

“If you have any and can drop them to the Start/Finish Line, you would be helping the event a lot!”

A minimum spectator setback of 30 metres will be enforced this year, as well as exclusion zones at high-risk corners, while safety marshals will monitor the length of the 226km track between Alice Springs and Aputula (Finke).

Organisers have also warned that the race may be stopped immediately in the event of spectator non-compliance.

This year’s Cars field includes Toby Price, who is aiming for a third straight victory on four wheels in a Mitsubishi Trophy Truck entered in the Extreme 2WD class, while Ford/Walkinshaw Performance are competing in the Production 4WD class with a Ranger Raptor to be driven by Brad Lovell.

Scrutineering takes place on Friday, June 9, followed by the Prologue in Alice Springs on the Saturday and the outbound leg on the Sunday.