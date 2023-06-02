Everingham switches to Ford Mustang Trans Am team

Tyler Everingham will race a Ford Mustang in Round 4 of the The Shannons SpeedSeries’ Hi-Tec Oils Race Winton.

The 22-year-old will line up for The Racing Academy, leaving Dream Racing Australia, where he campaigned a Chevrolet Camaro.

Elliott Cleary and Cody Gillis will join Everingham in a trio of The Racing Academy Mustangs with a driver for his former seat to be confirmed ahead Winton.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Trans Am. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“I had a test day in the new car and I was happy and really comfortable,” said Everingham.

“It’s a new challenge, it’s a bit of a different driving style in these cars but it’s all a learning curve and I am looking forward to getting back into it at Winton.

“It’s looking like there could be rain, it’s all an unknown at this point but I’m comfortable in mixed conditions and I might even be doing a little bit of a rain dance.”

The 18-strong field will include Garry Rogers Motorsport’s James Moffat who leads team-mate Lochie Dalton in the drivers’ standings.

Phillip Island Race 3 winner Nash Morris will drive the Supercheap Auto Racing entry while Owen Kelly will return after an incident in Race 2 at Phillip Island with GRM team-mate Edan Thornburrow.

All American Drive Lines’ Ben Grice, Pioneer DJ entry Elliot Barbour, Brett Holdsworth, Josh Webster in the second Dream Racing Australia and Tom Hayman complete the Outright Class line-up.

Returning for Winton is Nick Lange, who made his series debut in the 2022 Bathurst International.

He will race against Wealth Rite Racing’s Chris Pappas in the Hoosier Cup class whilst the Masters Cup battle between John Holinger and Dream Racing Australia’s Craig Scutella will continue into the third round of the Trans Am Series.

The Shannons SpeedSeries’ Hi-Tec Oils Race Winton takes place at Winton Raceway on 9-11 June.