BJR ‘answered questions’ in Winton Supercars test

Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner is already looking to implement what the team learned from a belated Winton Supercars test day.

The Albury-based squad was among five Repco Supercars Championship teams to front up to the rural Victorian circuit on Wednesday although none would use up a test or evaluation day on that occasion, abandoning their programmes due to rain.

Only BJR returned on the following day to complete its third VCS Test Day of the year, with three of its four enduro co-drivers – Dale Wood, Dean Fiore, and Jordan Boys – also on-hand.

“We just went ‘round and ‘round and tried loads of stuff,” said Andre Heimgartner who drove the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro to a podium last time out at Symmons Plains but qualified 21st and 15th for the other two races.

“We just had some questions after the last few rounds I think we helped answer. I look forward to implementing some of them in a couple of weeks

“It’s good to get Dale some laps. Obviously, cars are different to what it was last year, so for him to get some laps and adjust, he did a great job.”

Bryce Fullwood said, “I think [it was] probably one of our more positive days here at Winton.

“I think we have learnt a lot and answered some questions. Pretty happy and looking forward to going into Darwin.”

Jack Smith remarked, “Some pretty tricky parts of the day trying to get things right. We tested a lot of stuff had a really good day; a lot more things in our toolbox now than we did before.”

Macauley Jones added, “We got a lot done that we wanted to get done, actually, and it’s been good to have a test day with Donners [Andrew Donelly, Race Engineer].

“It’s our first season together and I enjoy working with him, and I think he did a really good job today actually. We’re getting a better relationship and communication.”

Heimgartner leads the way for BJR in seventh in the championship ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley on June 16-18.