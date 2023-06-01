What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with IndyCar, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and FIA World Rally Championship.

The 2023 IndyCar season continues less than a week after the 107th Indianapolis 500, with the Detroit Grand Prix this weekend.

The race on the Streets of Detroit comes after Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden nailed a final-lap pass to secure his first Indy 500 victory, with last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson and Santino Ferrucci rounding out the podium.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Heading into the encounter in Michigan for Round 7, last year’s winner Alex Palou leads the point standings, with Marcus Ericsson second and Pato O’Ward third.

Following his victory at Indianapolis, Newgarden is fourth, ahead of six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon, with Scott McLaughlin sixth.

Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean, Will Power and Colton Herta round out the top 10.

The 2022-23 Formula E season returns to action in Indonesia for two races in Jakarta.

Heading into the double-header, New Zealander Nick Cassidy leads the standings following a masterclass victory at the Monaco E-Prix, after he started ninth on the grid.

Cassidy leads Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, with Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis third.

Following his podium at Monaco, New Zealander Mitch Evans is fourth ahead of Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Sam Bird, Sebastien Buemi, Jake Hughes and Rene Rast round out the top 10.

The FIA World Rally Championship returns to action this weekend for Round 6 at Rally Italia Sardegna.

The Italian round follows Rally Portugal, where a dominant display from 2022 WRC title winner Kalle Rovanpera saw him claim his first victory of the season.

Hyundai Motorsport’s Dani Sordo finished second, ahead of Esapekka Lappi in third.

Following his victory, Rovanpera now leads the points standings, ahead of 2019 WRC title winner Ott Tanak and eight-time WRC title winner Sebastien Ogier.

In addition to IndyCar, Formula E and WRC, Stan Sport will also showcase World RX from Portugal, as well as MXGP from Latvia.

Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.

IndyCar at Detroit

Saturday, June 3 23:05 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 23:05 AEST Sunday, June 4 03:15 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 03:15 AEST Monday, June 5 00:00 AEST Final Practice Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST 05:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEST

Formula E at Jakarta

Friday, June 2 18:00 AEST Brakes Off Live on Stan Sport from 18:00 AEST 18:25 AEST Free Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 18:25 AEST Saturday, June 3 11:05 AEST Free Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 11:05 AEST 13:30 AEST Qualifying 1 Live on Stan Sport from 13:30 AEST 17:00 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 17:00 AEST Sunday, June 4 11:05 AEST Free Practice 3 Live on Stan Sport from 11:05 AEST 13:30 AEST Qualifying 2 Live on Stan Sport from 13:30 AEST 17:30 AEST Race 2 Live on Stan Sport from 17:30 AEST

World Rally Championship in Italy

Friday, June 2 02:00 AEST SSS1 Olbia/Cabu Abbas Live on Stan Sport from 02:00 AEST Saturday, June 3 16:00 AEST SS8 Coiluna/Loelle 1 Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEST Sunday, June 4 01:00 AEST SS12 Coiluna/Loelle 2 Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST 16:00 AEST SS17 Sardegna 1 Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEST 20:00 AEST SS19 Sardegna 2 Live on Stan Sport from 20:00 AEST

World RX at Portugal

Monday, June 5 00:00 AEST Rallycross Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST

MXGP at Latvia