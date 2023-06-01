VIDEO: Lowndes and Goddard on wildcard programme
Thursday 1st June, 2023 - 5:30pm
Supercars drivers Craig Lowndes and Zane Goddard talk about their wildcard programme as they hit the track for testing in the Triple Eight Race Engineering Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro at Queensland Raceway.
