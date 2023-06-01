WATCH: Ford Mustang GT3 testing

Watch Joey Hand drive the new Ford Mustang S650 GT3 ahead of its reveal at the 100th anniversary 24 Hours of Le Mans later this month.

The Mustang GT3 will make its competition debut in 2024 as the US brand expands the new S650 Mustang’s racing portfolio with Supercars – where it made its global competition debut at the 2023 Thrift Newcastle 500 in March, winning its first race – NASCAR, GT3 and GT4 versions.

Ford will use Canadian outfit Multimatic to build a pair of GT3 Mustangs for its factory Pro-GTD class entry in the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Multimatic has a long history with Dearborn, most recently developing the Ford GT for a successful World Endurance Championship and IMSA programme, which Chip Ganassi Racing operated from 2016 through 2019.

Multimatic also built the previous S550 GT4 Mustang, of which only one made its way to Australia via the now closed local Multimatic operation, used in a demonstration at Bathurst 2018. That car is now back in Canada.

PHOTOS: Ford GT and Mustang GT4 arrive at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

For the 2024 S650, a Coyote V8 will be developed by M-Sport, Ford’s partner in the World Rally Championship that has also excelled on other areas, being responsible for the Bentley Continental GTs that won the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Ford will also supply cars to customers to compete in the sister GTD class.

Announced in January 2022 ahead of the Rolex Daytona 24 Hours, the first footage of the Mustang GT3 lapping the Sebring, Florida, circuit was shown in March this year.