Pointer to MSR enduro line-up at QR test

Jaylyn Robotham will today test the Truck Assist Racing entry which is still without a confirmed co-driver for the Supercars enduros.

The 20-year-old is set to drive Cameron Hill’s #35 Camaro at Queensland Raceway, where Matt Stone Racing is testing along with Triple Eight Race Engineering (including wildcard), Dick Johnson Racing, and PremiAir Racing.

MSR announced last month that Jayden Ojeda will undertake a third straight enduro campaign with the team, this time pairing up with Jack Le Brocq in the #34 Truck Assist Camaro.

The berth alongside Hill, however, is one of a handful for which a co-driver has not yet been named.

A spokesperson advised that Robotham is present at Queensland Raceway to cut laps, but that there is no announcement to make at this point in time.

Nevertheless, it stands to reason that the Victorian is now the favourite to take the wheel of Car #35 at Sandown and Mount Panorama, later this year.

Robotham has one Repco Bathurst 1000 start to his name, making his debut last year in Matt Chahda Motorsport’s wildcard entry.

He and Matt Chahda himself finished 18th that Sunday in the family-run effort, just under a minute behind the winners, despite dropping off the lead lap due to a brake drama at one point.

This year, Robotham is competing regularly in the National Trans Am Series, and also made a Dunlop Super2 Series start in Newcastle with MW Motorsport as well as an appearance in the Thailand Super Series’ Super Pickup category.

MSR, meanwhile, is coming off a strong performance at Symmons Plains, where Le Brocq and Hill collectively scored four top 10s and two finishes of 11th in three races.

Update 09:29 AEST

Robotham now in Car #35.