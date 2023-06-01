DJR to pore over mass of Supercars test data

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has plenty of data to pore over after its Supercars test day at Queensland Raceway.

Dick Johnson Racing and the rest of the Sunshine State-based squads headed out to Ipswich today for their first testing (rookie activity for Matt Stone Racing aside) since the season kicked off four events ago.

The running is more significant than usual for all in this, the first season of Gen3, but especially so for DJR as it seeks to climb back to a position on the points table to which it had become accustomed.

Team Principal Ben Croke said, “The test day here today for Shell V-Power Racing Team is a really important opportunity, mid-year after a few rounds now, to try and get a bit more of an understanding of the cars and where they’re at.

“We’ve had great weather here for today’s test, and lots of good running.

“We’ve been able to bank lots of laps, [made] some really positive changes, and a lot of changes and a lot of work has gone into today’s test programme.

“We’ve been able to get through the day really, really well and, hopefully, we can dig through all the data now and pull all the positives out of it and move ourselves back towards the front again.”

Will Davison currently leads the way for the Stapylton-based outfit in ninth in the drivers’ championship, with Anton De Pasquale 18th.

The next event is the Betr Darwin Triple Crown, at Hidden Valley Raceway on June 16-18.