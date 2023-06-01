Chahda to test with PremiAir at QR

Matt Chahda is set to test with PremiAir Racing at Queensland Raceway today.

PremiAir is the only multi-car team which is yet to confirm any co-drivers for this year’s Supercars enduros, although it would appear that just the one seat is in play.

Dylan O’Keeffe has already tested one of the Nulon Camaros, during pre-season, after he and James Golding came close to a top 10 in last year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Less is known about who would partner Tim Slade in Car #23.

S5000 champion Joey Mawson tested Slade’s car at Sydney Motorsport Park in February also but, with no competitive Supercars experience to speak of, questions remain about his Superlicence eligibility.

Chahda, on the other hand, is a regular in the Dunlop Super2 Series, currently sitting fifth in the standings in the family-run Matt Chahda Motorsport entry.

The last time the Albury driver missed a round of Super2 was in October last year, when he and the team elected to focus on their debut in the Great Race in a wildcard entry.

Chahda was left “stoked” after the privateer outfit finished on the lead lap in 18th position, on a day of chaos at Mount Panorama.

His co-driver in that Bathurst campaign, Jaylyn Robotham, is also in action at Queensland Raceway today, driving Cameron Hill’s #35 Truck Assist Racing Camaro.

As yet, there is no confirmation from Matt Stone Racing that Robotham will be the co-driver in Car #35 come September’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500, although it is a positive sign for the Victorian.

UPDATE: Kurt Kostecki also testing with PremiAir Racing today