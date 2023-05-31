Winton Supercars test day comes to early end

The Supercars test day at Winton is over, with all teams ending their programmes early due to wet weather.

While only patchy, light rain has fallen since the track opened at 08:30 local time/AEST, the grey skies and lack of significant wind mean that the surface is not drying significantly.

Tickford Racing (all four Mustangs), Walkinshaw Andretti United (both Mustangs), and Grove Racing (Rookie Test Day for Matt Payne in #19 Mustang) all used up most of the two hours they had before abandoning the day without losing it, per Supercars’ testing regulations.

Rule D1.3.2 of the Supercars Operations Manual states, in part, “If a Team or Group elects to cease Testing due to rain within two (2) hours of their first lap or before 1100, whichever comes first, they will be deemed not to have used one of their Test Days.”

Neither Brad Jones Racing nor Erebus Motorsport, the latter of which was to undertake a Driver Evaluation Day, turned a wheel at all.

BJR, which is based relatively nearby in Albury, may yet return tomorrow, weather pending.

Otherwise, southern-based teams are unlikely to test again until July, given the championship moves to Hidden Valley and Townsville next.

Queensland Raceway will host testing for Sunshine State-based teams tomorrow.