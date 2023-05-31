Supercars testing underway at wet Winton

Today’s Supercars test day has commenced at a wet Winton Motor Raceway.

Thus far, the four Tickford Racing Mustangs have headed out, all exiting pit lane when the green light went on at 08:30 local time/AEST.

How much running is actually completed today will depend on the weather.

For now, the light rain which was falling earlier in the morning has stopped, although there is little wind or sunshine to help dry out the Winton track surface.

Rule D1.3.2 of the Supercars Operations Manual states, in part, “If a Team or Group elects to cease Testing due to rain within two (2) hours of their first lap or before 1100, whichever comes first, they will be deemed not to have used one of their Test Days.”

That provision, which also applies to Rookie Test Days, may only be used once per year.

Tickford abandoned its Rookie Test Day, for Declan Fraser and Thomas Randle (who is eligible for such an outing given he is only in his second, consecutive full Supercars Championship season), yesterday due to inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Brad Jones Racing (all four Camaros), Walkinshaw Andretti United (both Mustangs), Grove Racing (rookie day for Matt Payne in #19 Mustang), and Erebus Motorsport (evaluation day using #9 Camaro) are presently waiting in pit lane.

Super2 entries from Erebus (#70 ZB Commodore) and the Blanchard Racing Team (#78 FGX Falcon) are also present today.

Update 08:42 AEST

#2, #25 WAU Mustangs exit pit lane.