PHOTOS: NSW Motor Racing Championships

The Nankang Tyres third round of the NSW Motor Racing Championships took place at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 27-28 and featured ten categories.

Production Sports had several additions over the previous round and included George Miedecke in a Bentley Continental GT. The car, which was a factory car campaigned by Absolute in Asia, was purchased in 2021 from Thailand.

In the last 18 months the Miedecke team carried out a cosmetic restoration before it went to Wall Racing for a mechanical overall. Miedecke won both the 30-minutes races with ease. “It is not quite there yet, but generally functioned well. Its reliable and we are very happy with it from an operational point of view,” he said.

“In the high-speed parts, it is very fast. We ran it basically with a flat wing and it was great through turn one.” There are no plans to run it in GTs at this stage as it is a Trophy class car and Miedecke is a graded driver.

The minor places in the races went to Porsche drivers Jacque Jarjo and Tom McLennan with a second a third each while Geoff Morgan (Porsche) withstood numerous challenges for a pair of fourths.

After Phillip Island and Winton, the third round of the RX-8 Cup Series at SMP was taken out by former title holder Ryan Gorton with two race wins. He was second in the other to Brad Shiels, fresh from his debut in TCR Australia.

In Production Touring, Bathurst 6 Hour winner Simon Hodges netted three wins. Fellow BMW M4 pilot Anthon Soole DNF’d from race one before a third and a second while Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport) and Chris Sutton (Mitsubishi EVO X) also had seconds.

Improved Production was split into under and over 2.0-litre. Kurt Macready (Nissan Silvia) had three dominant victories in the former and South Australian Adam Poole (Holden Monaro) did likewise in the latter. Poole broke the lap record twice and has sent an ominous warning for the upcoming Yokohama IP Nationals in June.

Chris Molle was unbeaten in HQs. Darren Williams (Sabre) took Formula Vee honours over Tyron Wiseman (Checkmate) while Doug Barry (Reynard 92D) topped Formula Race Cars over AGI Sport prodigies Brodie Norris and Kristian Janev in Mygale F4s.

Formula Ford rookie Kaleb Belak (Spectrum) won over Will Lowing in his historic Van Diemen, and Alex Kenny made it five race wins straight in his Nova Proto in Superports where Justin Tigani was second overall.

Round four of the NSW Motor Racing Championships will take place as a day/night meeting at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 8.